Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare traded up $0.89, hitting $40.88, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,007. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

