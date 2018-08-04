ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) COO Sells $6,879,239.14 in Stock

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total transaction of $6,879,239.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,624,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABMD opened at $377.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 154.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.02. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.01 and a 1-year high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,454,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,158,000 after buying an additional 297,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,075,946,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 148,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,965,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.88.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

