Abcourt Mines (ABI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 372200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company has interests in a gold mine in operation on the Elder and Tagami properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; an advanced silver-zinc project on the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome properties located at Barraute; the Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos in Quebec, Canada.

