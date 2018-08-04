AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Reduced by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 211.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

