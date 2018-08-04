Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the second quarter 2018, Abbott has once again posted better-than-expected earnings and revenues numbers. We are upbeat about the strong and consistent performance across all segments by Abbott. Within Structural Heart, worldwide strong uptake of MitraClip therapy improves further following the recent FDA approval of its next-generation version. This apart, synergies from Alere consolidation in the form of revenues from Rapid Diagnostics have been driving growth. Meanwhile, emerging market performance has been extremely promising. The company has been hogging the limelight within Diabetic Care on progress with its FreeStyle Libre. On the flip side, sluggish Vascular business continues to dent growth. However, the FDA approval for XIENCE Sierra coronary stent system as well as a reimbursement approval in Japan should help Abbott to revive the dull Vascular business. Over the past year, Abbott has been outperforming its industry.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories traded up $0.65, reaching $65.23, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,564. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 69,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

