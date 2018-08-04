Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Baker Chad R increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 74,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 264,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,274,000 after acquiring an additional 794,027 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

ABT stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

