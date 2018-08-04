Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) CEO John W. Robinson Sells 2,500 Shares

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO John W. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,457,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron’s stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 707,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.03. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $50.80.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 459,401 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 114,951 shares during the period.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

