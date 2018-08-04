Aaron’s (AAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aaron’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months driven by a robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter 2018 as well. The company has delivered positive earnings surprise in seven of the last nine quarters and sales beat in the trailing six quarters. Also, it continues to gain from significant growth at the Progressive segment and notable improvement in the Aaron’s Business division. Improvements in average ticket size, customer retention rates and collections aided the company’s second-quarter results. Further, management reiterated its guidance for 2018. Recently, the company bought 90 Aaron's-branded franchised stores, which are expected to strengthen the company’s omnichannel capabilities. However, Aaron’s is witnessing lower comps at company-operated stores since last few quarters. In 2018, the company expects comps at the favorable end of negative 4% to negative 1% range.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of Aaron’s opened at $46.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

In related news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,457,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $537,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

