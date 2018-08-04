AAON (AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.69 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. AAON has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on shares of AAON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $129,604.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,439,023.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman H. Asbjornson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,130,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893,775.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

