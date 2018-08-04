93,000 Shares in GMS Inc (GMS) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GMS by 67.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 54.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GMS by 79.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth $315,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other GMS news, Director J David Smith acquired 2,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $389,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,414.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $25.17 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $635.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

