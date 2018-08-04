$85.67 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post sales of $85.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.30 million and the lowest is $85.04 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $78.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $337.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.95 million to $339.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $367.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $361.84 million to $373.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EGBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,398.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.