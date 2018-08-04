7,652 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Purchased by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,818 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

