7,439 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management opened at $33.70 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 178.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

