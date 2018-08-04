$662.76 Million in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $662.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Seven analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.52 million. Workday reported sales of $525.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Shares of Workday traded down $1.62, reaching $129.16, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Workday has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.69 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $9,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $293,006.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,773 shares of company stock worth $118,117,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Workday by 112.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.