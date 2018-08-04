61,709 Shares in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 326,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $38.62 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $134,728.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $134,007.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,657 shares of company stock worth $897,714 in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

