$6.87 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce $6.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.69 million. Applied Genetic Technologies posted sales of $8.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year sales of $31.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.82 million to $49.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $13.84 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies remained flat at $$4.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 33,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,230. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 2.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

