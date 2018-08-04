5,288 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $3,870,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,403.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $539,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 32,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $1,594,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,842 shares of company stock worth $11,928,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRHC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. MED increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare opened at $60.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,509.50, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

