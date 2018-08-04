$426.88 Million in Sales Expected for Eaton Vance Corp (EV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to announce sales of $426.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.84 million and the highest is $429.60 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $393.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $65.50 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

NYSE:EV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 208,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,073. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6,198.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

