3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,283,000 after buying an additional 1,033,847 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21,835.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 827,359 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after buying an additional 473,250 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,593,985,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. MED downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.03.

Shares of 3M opened at $207.29 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $190.57 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

