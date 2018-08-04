$356.97 Million in Sales Expected for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to announce sales of $356.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $253,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy traded down $1.62, reaching $44.76, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 517,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

