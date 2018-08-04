3,374 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Stephens set a $68.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of WLL opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.93. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.