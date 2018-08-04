318,025 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 318,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons opened at $35.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.78. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 122.61% and a net margin of 5.88%. analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

