29,681 Shares in ASGN Inc (ASGN) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ASGN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

ASGN opened at $91.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In other ASGN news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,635.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $117,639.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

