$291.95 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to post sales of $291.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.86 million and the lowest is $291.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $294.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $287.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

In other BankUnited news, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 122,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $5,129,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,726,180.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 74,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $3,241,342.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,860.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 41.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,917,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,630,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 159.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 450,626 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

