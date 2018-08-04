$278.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (CUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report $278.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.50 million. Cubic posted sales of $361.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.25 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Harrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,175,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,569,000 after buying an additional 136,956 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth about $58,333,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,790,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 293,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cubic traded down $1.95, hitting $66.70, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 117,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cubic has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $72.43.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.