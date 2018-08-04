2,540 Shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom opened at $217.81 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

