$251.88 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will post $251.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $264.85 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $311.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal opened at $25.01 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $77,254,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $35,366,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

