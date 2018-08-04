23,235 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (FLC) Purchased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 140.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FLC opened at $19.90 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

