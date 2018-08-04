2,107 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,409,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,224,443,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after buying an additional 3,344,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,835,000 after buying an additional 3,199,255 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,238,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,150,000 after buying an additional 739,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,608,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,513,000 after buying an additional 532,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $96.56 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $629,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,097.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,331 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

