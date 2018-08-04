2,071 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Assurant opened at $108.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Assurant in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

