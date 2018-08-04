$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $71.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $79.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $103.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $112.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $828,158.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $431.24 million, a P/E ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 5.40.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

