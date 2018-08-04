15,891 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,180,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,515,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

