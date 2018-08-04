13,560 Shares in AES Corp (AES) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AES by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AES by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AES by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,141,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in AES by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 568,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 409,823 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in AES by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

