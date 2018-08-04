$132.49 Million in Sales Expected for Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) will report $132.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $88.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $531.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.38 million to $537.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $554.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $556.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million.

UBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Union Bankshares opened at $40.57 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,962,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after buying an additional 282,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,511,000 after buying an additional 652,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,104,000 after buying an additional 211,859 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 67.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,384,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after buying an additional 557,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,696,000 after buying an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

