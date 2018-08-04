$111.61 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $111.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.03 million and the highest is $112.18 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $103.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $449.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.76 million to $451.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $478.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $465.58 million to $491.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy traded down $1.40, hitting $114.75, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $184,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $114,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,003. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

