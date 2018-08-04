101,618 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of MNST opened at $59.26 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

