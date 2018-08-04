10,000 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. ValuEngine cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.23.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust opened at $128.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

