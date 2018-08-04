$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor posted sales of $969.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

KLAC traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $119.59. 1,239,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,764. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 121.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

