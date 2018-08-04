$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $270,025.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 228,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 179,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon traded up $0.14, reaching $52.77, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,935. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

