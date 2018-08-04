$0.80 EPS Expected for ARRIS International plc (ARRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ARRIS International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. ARRIS International also posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ARRIS International will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ARRIS International.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. ARRIS International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARRS. BidaskClub cut shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ARRIS International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ARRIS International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ARRIS International in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRS opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. ARRIS International has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $35,505.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,691 shares in the company, valued at $323,239.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James R. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,356.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $383,168. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 457.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

