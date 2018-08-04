$0.75 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $429.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust traded down $0.29, hitting $22.35, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,210,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $23.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $385,000.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

