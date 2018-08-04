$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.36 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,521,000 after buying an additional 237,122 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 23.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 542,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 102,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 216.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 506,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $34.74. 60,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.