$0.52 EPS Expected for Pentair PLC (PNR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Pentair posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,619,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,424.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 758,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after purchasing an additional 728,116 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,942,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 703,138 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,358.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair traded up $0.62, hitting $43.96, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,343,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,109. Pentair has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

