$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $56,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,282.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group traded down $0.76, hitting $60.22, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 42,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,905. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

