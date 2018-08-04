$0.49 EPS Expected for Novanta Inc (NOVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Novanta had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.00. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,250. Novanta has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 200,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.