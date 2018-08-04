-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Achillion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.50 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.95. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,042,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,182,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,566,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 900,859 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,095,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

