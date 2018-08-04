$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for FireEye Inc (FEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. FireEye posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $266,131.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at $52,611,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $55,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,320,235 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,111 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,821 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 525,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,071 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after buying an additional 153,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1,276.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,177,816 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 1,092,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. FireEye has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.36.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

