Zynga (ZNGA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.65.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,611,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,382. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.03). Zynga had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $217.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,120.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120 in the last 90 days. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zynga by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,005,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after buying an additional 19,341,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,372,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,402,000 after buying an additional 11,993,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zynga by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after buying an additional 11,720,451 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $9,150,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynga by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,697,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after buying an additional 2,464,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

