Zynga (ZNGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance Previews reports. The company had revenue of $217.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.62 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 14,611,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,858,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,246.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

