Zynex Inc. common stock (ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynex Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. Zynex Inc. common stock had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 356.96%.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,006. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.01. Zynex Inc. common stock has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynex Inc. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

